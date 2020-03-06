Menu

Politics

Peter MacKay kicks off Conservative leadership campaign in Regina

By The Canadian Press
Posted March 6, 2020 11:45 am
Updated March 6, 2020 1:02 pm
Former federal cabinet minister Peter MacKay announced on Jan. 25, 2020 his candidacy for the leadership of the federal Conservative party.
Former federal cabinet minister Peter MacKay announced on Jan. 25, 2020 his candidacy for the leadership of the federal Conservative party. File / Global News

Conservative party leadership candidates Peter MacKay and Erin O’Toole are poised to kick their respective campaigns up a notch as both have now secured places on the contest ballot.

On Friday, MacKay will move his efforts at winning the job beyond attending meetings and roundtables with party members and deliver a speech to a luncheon crowd at the Regina Chamber of Commerce.

READ MORE: Jason Kenney endorses Erin O’Toole for leadership of Conservative party

O’Toole is also seeking to attract an audience with the expected release of a detailed platform next week.

He teased elements of it today, including a promise to use the notwithstanding clause to allow for mandatory minimum sentences for people convicted of crimes.

READ MORE: MacKay a front-runner for Tory leadership race, but half of voters undecided: poll

While there are eight people currently vying for leadership of the party, only O’Toole and MacKay have raised the entire $300,000 entry fee and obtained the 3,000 signatures backing their bids, ensuring they’re on the ballot.

Story continues below advertisement

The six others have until March 25 to meet those milestones.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
