Oshawa man, Port Hope woman arrested in fraud investigation in Cobourg: police

Two people face charges following a fraud investigation in Cobourg this week.

The Cobourg Police Service says it launched the investigation on Monday at a downtown business. Police allege a man attempted to fraudulently return an item to receive cash.

Through video surveillance, police identified a man and a woman as suspects.

Further investigation determined the suspects were bound by a court order to not have contact with each other.

On Thursday, police located and arrested both suspects.

Matthew Caissie, 29, of Oshawa was charged with fraud under $5,000 and failure to comply with a recognizance.

Tammy Marlow, 31, of Port Hope, was charged with failure to comply with a recognizance.

Both accused were released on an undertaking with conditions with court appearances in Cobourg in May, police stated.

