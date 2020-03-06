Trains still cancelled on Candiac line despite dismantlement of Kahnawake rail blockade

Send this page to someone via email

Commuter train service on the Candiac line between Montreal and the south shore remains suspended until further notice despite the dismantlement of a rail barricade in Kahnawake.

Exo, the regional train authority, said in a statement on Friday that shuttle buses remain in place to help commuters get to and from the city.

The company said it is waiting on the Canadian Pacific Railway to authorize travel on the railway before commuter trains can resume.

READ MORE: Kahnawake Mohawks demand Indigenous rights be upheld as rail blockade peacefully ends

“Exo wants to be able to restore train service on the Candiac exo4 line as quickly as possible for the benefit of its customers,” said Exo.

The railway blockade in Kahnawake came to an end Thursday afternoon after nearly a month of protests in the Mohawk community.

Story continues below advertisement

Protesters set up camp on the railway tracks in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs who oppose the construction of a natural gas pipeline in northern British Columbia.

READ MORE: Kahnawake allows CP Rail to inspect tracks

The demonstration disrupted service on the commuter rail line for more than three weeks, but Exo provided shuttle buses for affected train users.

The regional train authority said it is closely monitoring the situation as it develops and that it hopes service will resume quickly.

3:43 After the blockades: is there a path forward for reconciliation? After the blockades: is there a path forward for reconciliation?