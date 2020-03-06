Menu

Canada

Man dies in hospital after being found injured: Regina police

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted March 6, 2020 10:53 am
Updated March 6, 2020 10:56 am
Regina police report 20 more drug overdoses in 5-day span, 62 since the New Year
Regina police are investigating after a man who was found injured on the street later died in hospital. File / Global News

The Regina Police Service is investigating a death that happened in the city on Thursday.

Police say a man was found injured in the 1400 block of Sixth Avenue at about 5 p.m.

READ MORE: Investigation launched into death of Regina man found with extensive burn injuries

The man was taken to hospital by paramedics, where he died a short time later, according to police.

Police say the death investigation is ongoing in conjunction with the coroner’s office.

READ MORE: Charges laid in Regina’s 3rd homicide of 2020, victim identified

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

