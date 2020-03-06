Man dies in hospital after being found injured: Regina police

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service is investigating a death that happened in the city on Thursday.

Police say a man was found injured in the 1400 block of Sixth Avenue at about 5 p.m.

The man was taken to hospital by paramedics, where he died a short time later, according to police.

Police say the death investigation is ongoing in conjunction with the coroner’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

