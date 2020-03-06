Menu

Canada

Fire destroys home and garage in Pense, Sask.

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted March 6, 2020 11:09 am
Updated March 6, 2020 11:15 am
A home and a garage in Pense, Sask., were destroyed by fire on March 6, 2020. The blaze began shortly before 5 a.m. .
A home and a garage in Pense, Sask., were destroyed by fire on March 6, 2020. The blaze began shortly before 5 a.m. . Stewart Manhas / Global News

A house and a garage were destroyed by fire in Pense, Sask., on Friday.

The Pense Fire Department responded to the blaze shortly before 5 a.m. Fire crews said a family was inside the home at the time of the fire, but escaped without injuries.

The owner of the garage, who did not want to be identified, said he had multiple vehicles and tools inside the property at the time of the fire.

 

Pense Mayor Shauna Young said it’s an obvious hit to the community, but expects citizens to come together in a time of need.

“Similar to lots of small-town communities in this province, this community rallies behind folks. I have already looked at social media and there is lots of sympathy and empathy out there,” Young said.

The Pense Fire Department on scene of a fire on Friday.
The Pense Fire Department on scene of a fire on Friday.
The Pense Fire Department on scene of a fire on Friday.
Pense fire is unsure of what caused the blaze.

-More to come…

