Health

Halifax prepares for spread of COVID-19

By Alicia Draus Global News
Posted March 5, 2020 3:48 pm
Updated March 5, 2020 3:49 pm
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID-RML via AP

Two new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Ontario on Thursday bringing the total number of cases in Canada to 36. So far not a single case has been confirmed in Nova Scotia, but the Halifax Regional Municipality says they have been making preparations in case that changes.

“We started a few months ago actually, reviewing our plans for a pandemic response,” said HRM’s assistant chief of community risk reduction, Erica Fleck.

“Making sure that we had sufficient personal protective equipment for our personal responders and anybody else we would need them for.”

READ MORE: Nova Scotia cancels all school-sanctioned international trips over COVID-19 concerns

The municipality is also making sure that hand sanitizer is on hand for employees, particularly those who deal with the public, and are prepared to amp up cleaning efforts for public spaces.

“So for transit specifically, wipe down the surfaces, anything with a hardened surface would be wiped down,” said Fleck.

“We’ve also given direction for our cleaners in any HRM building to make sure all the doorknobs are cleaned daily and things like that, any entrance and exit points.”

A large part of the municipality’s focus right now is also educating the public.

READ MORE: COVID-19 testing is happening daily in Nova Scotia, but there are no positive cases yet

“So our best defense is when you walk into buildings, try not to touch door handles, use your coat sleeves, going down escalators, don’t put your hands on them, using your knuckle instead of your finger to press a button on an elevator or keypad,” said Fleck.

Universities in Halifax are also emphasizing messaging on how to limit the spread of viruses. Many campuses are circulating information from the NS Department of Health, which recommends to:

  • Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly
  • Cough or sneeze into a tissue or your elbow
  • Limit contact with other people when you’re sick
  • Limit touching your eyes, nose and mouth
  • Don’t share drinking glasses, utensils, bottles, mouth guards or cosmetics
  • Disinfect surfaces like taps, doorknobs and counter-tops

In addition to monitoring the ongoing situation, St. Mary’s University says in a statement that they have stopped all university-related travel to China until at least the end of March.

Meanwhile, NSCAD sent out a notice to staff and students that says as a precaution “NSCAD is not considering requests for use of space by external partners for the near future.”

26 people in N.S. have been tested for coronavirus, all came back negative
Fleck says with no cases confirmed in Nova Scotia, let alone Halifax, there has been no need to limit or cancel any services or events in Halifax including all march break activities, though a focus on proper hygeine will be top of mind.

“Really telling the children we have to be vigilant about using hand sanitizer, washing your hands,” said Fleck.

Meanwhile the municipality is limiting travel for staff, and working to find alternative arrangements for those with upcoming travel.

“Can they be delayed? Can we do it by video teleconferencing? So all of those things, we’re trying to limit exposure,” she said.

Fleck says they are closely monitoring the situation and are ready to adapt, should something happen, but for now there is no need to panic.

