Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

Okanagan weather: rain and snow possible to start the weekend

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted March 5, 2020 1:25 pm
Snow is possible early Saturday in the valley bottom.
Snow is possible early Saturday in the valley bottom. SkyTracker Weather

The mild start to March continues Thursday, with temperatures climbing from around -3 C in Kelowna in the morning into low double digits.

Sunny skies started the day, with clouds expected to build later on and a chance of showers along a cold front passing through during the evening.

Story continues below advertisement

Skies will clear out on Friday, with a return to some sunshine midday, as temperatures climb into high single digits before the next batch of clouds arrives later in the day.

A system developing in Montana will bring in a risk of snow from the east to start the weekend early Saturday, changing to a chance of showers during the day.

The result will be suppressed afternoon temperatures, with a daytime high of around 5 degrees.

Skies clear out of the area during the day on Friday.
Skies clear out of the area during the day on Friday. SkyTracker Weather

Don’t forget to set your clocks ahead an hour before going to bed on Saturday night, with a return to Daylight Saving Time at 2 a.m., on Sunday.

Warmer weather returns Sunday, with a return to high single digit values that will return into the workweek under a mix of sun and cloud.

Story continues below advertisement

By mid-week, double-digit afternoon highs will return as a few more clouds move in.

READ MORE: Yukon to make Daylight Saving Time permanent after final time change Sunday

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SnowRainSunshineCloudBC weatherokanagan weatherkelowna weatherPenticton weatherVernon WeatherShuswap WeatherOsoyoos Weather
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.