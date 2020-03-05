Okanagan weather: rain and snow possible to start the weekend

The mild start to March continues Thursday, with temperatures climbing from around -3 C in Kelowna in the morning into low double digits.
Sunny skies started the day, with clouds expected to build later on and a chance of showers along a cold front passing through during the evening.
Skies will clear out on Friday, with a return to some sunshine midday, as temperatures climb into high single digits before the next batch of clouds arrives later in the day.
A system developing in Montana will bring in a risk of snow from the east to start the weekend early Saturday, changing to a chance of showers during the day.
The result will be suppressed afternoon temperatures, with a daytime high of around 5 degrees.
Don’t forget to set your clocks ahead an hour before going to bed on Saturday night, with a return to Daylight Saving Time at 2 a.m., on Sunday.
Warmer weather returns Sunday, with a return to high single digit values that will return into the workweek under a mix of sun and cloud.
By mid-week, double-digit afternoon highs will return as a few more clouds move in.
