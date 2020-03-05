Police re-open King Edward Street, Dublin Avenue after suspicious package investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have re-opened streets near the airport that were closed over a suspicious package found at a nearby business.

In a tweet around 11:15 a.m. Thursday police said they would be “progressively closing streets” around King Edward Street and Dublin Avenue.

Road closures in the area of King Edward and Dublin are now expanded. Dublin is now closed between Border and Sherwin Road. King Edward is closed from Saskatchewan to Notre Dame. — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) March 5, 2020

Police told Global News they were on scene at a business in the 1700 block of Dublin Avenue for the report of a suspicious package. That business was the UPS Customer Centre.

In a tweet a few minutes later police said the road closures would expand to include Dublin Avenue between Border Street and Sherwin Road and King Edward Street between Saskatchewan Avenue and Notre Dame Avenue.

Dublin Avenue was also closed between Border Street and Route 90.

Police re-opened the roads at about 12:15 p.m.

“Officers have examined the package, and have determined it is not a threat,” said police.

All roads have reopened after WPS responded to a business in the 1700 block of Dublin Avenue for a report of a suspicious package. #Winnipeg #Traffic @WinnipegTMC — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) March 5, 2020

