Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Police re-open King Edward Street, Dublin Avenue after suspicious package investigation

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 5, 2020 12:41 pm
Updated March 5, 2020 1:24 pm
A Winnipeg Police Service cruiser.
A Winnipeg Police Service cruiser. Randall Paul / Global News

Winnipeg police have re-opened streets near the airport that were closed over a suspicious package found at a nearby business.

In a tweet around 11:15 a.m. Thursday police said they would be “progressively closing streets” around King Edward Street and Dublin Avenue.

Story continues below advertisement

Police told Global News they were on scene at a business in the 1700 block of Dublin Avenue for the report of a suspicious package. That business was the UPS Customer Centre.

In a tweet a few minutes later police said the road closures would expand to include Dublin Avenue between Border Street and Sherwin Road and King Edward Street between Saskatchewan Avenue and Notre Dame Avenue.

Dublin Avenue was also closed between Border Street and Route 90.

Police re-opened the roads at about 12:15 p.m.

“Officers have examined the package, and have determined it is not a threat,” said police.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg policeWinnipeg crimeroad closed century streetroad closed notre dame avenueroad closed route 90suspicious package dublin avenuesuspicious package route 90suspicious package ups winnipegwinnipeg police suspicious package
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.