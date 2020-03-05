Peterborough County OPP locate and arrest sex assault suspect Kaleb Gordon

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough County OPP have located and arrested a suspect in a sex assault investigation.

On Tuesday, OPP stated they were looking for Kaleb Gordon, 22, for alleged sexual assaults in Asphodel-Norwood and Havelock-Belmont-Methuen townships, both east of Peterborough.

A warrant was issued for his arrest.

OPP on Thursday morning stated Gordon was located and arrested on Wednesday afternoon and charged with two counts of sexual assault.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough later Thursday.

“The Peterborough County OPP would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance,” stated Const. Joe Ayotte.

