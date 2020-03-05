Flyers beat Capitals 5-2, extend winning streak to 7 games

Send this page to someone via email

WASHINGTON – Travis Konecny scored just over a minute after a questionable video review wiped out a goal, and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Washington Capitals 5-2 on Wednesday night to extend their winning streak to seven games.

Just 71 seconds after referee Peter MacDougall said there was “no conclusive evidence” to show the puck crossed the goal line underneath goaltender Braden Holtby, Konecny hammered the puck into the back of the net for his 24th of the season. He celebrated as if he scored twice.

The Flyers scored three times in 10 minutes to flip momentum in a showdown of the top teams in the Metropolitan Division. Additional goals by Kevin Hayes and Tyler Pitlick during that run, one each by Ivan Provorov and Scott Laughton in the third and 25 saves from Brian Elliott helped Philadelphia move within one point of first-place Washington.

Lars Eller opened the scoring for Washington, and Tom Wilson set up Garnet Hathaway for its second goal of the game.

Philadelphia might be without James van Riemsdyk for some time after the winger broke his right hand after taking a puck to the right hand in the first. Coach Alain Vigneault said van Riemsdyk had an X-ray and “it doesn’t look real good.”

DUCKS 4, AVALANCHE 3, OT

DENVER (AP) — Rickard Rakell scored with 1.2 seconds remaining in overtime, Ryan Miller stopped 32 shots and Anaheim ended Colorado’s seven-game winning streak.

Rakell’s shot appeared to deflect off the stick of Avalanche defenceman Samuel Girard and past goaltender Pavel Francouz. It was Rakell’s first goal since Jan. 31.

Sam Steel, Andrew Agozzino and Brendan Guhle also added goals to accomplish a rare feat these days — finding space between the pads of Francouz, who’s been one of the top goaltenders in the league.

Vladislav Namestnikov, Gabriel Landeskog and Nathan MacKinnon scored for Colorado, which picked up a point to pull to within two points of St. Louis for the top seed in the Western Conference. Landeskog also added two assists.

FLAMES 3, BLUE JACKETS 2, OT

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — T.J. Brodie scored with 11 seconds remaining in overtime as Calgary rallied from a two-goal deficit and beat Columbus.

Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo had lost his stick and was unable to get a glove on Brodie’s wrist shot from the high slot.

Elias Lindholm and Matthew Tkachuk also scored for Calgary. Cam Talbot made 20 saves and improved to 8-3-1 since Jan. 1.

Devin Shore and Gustav Nyquist scored first-period goals for Columbus. Korpisalo stopped 34 shots.

