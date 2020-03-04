Coronavirus: Middlesex London Health Unit debriefs officials on COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials in the city of London are trying to get ahead of the potential spread COVID-19.

The Middlesex London Health Unit (MLHU) held an information meeting with city officials and other community stakeholders to update everyone on the latest information about the virus and discus potential strategies should it spread.

The health unit wants to ensure Londoners that the risk to those in the area is low with no active cases. One patient in London had previously contracted the virus, but they have since recovered.

“We know that the spectrum of illness is somewhat similar to the influenza illness we see each year: you can have a severe case of coronavirus, and you can also have a very mild case of coronavirus,” Middlesex-London medical officer of health Dr. Chris Mackie said.

Story continues below advertisement

2:29 Middlesex-London medical officer of health Dr. Chris Mackie on the latest COVID-19 information Middlesex-London medical officer of health Dr. Chris Mackie on the latest COVID-19 information

As of March 4, There are 30 cases of the virus confirmed in Canada, with 20 cases reported in Ontario, nine in B.C. and one in Quebec.

The World Health Organization numbers show that COVID-19 has infected more than 90,000 people globally and has killed more than 3,100.

“The relationship with age and risk of death is very strong with the coronavirus and underlying illnesses also make a big difference,” Mackie said.

He said data shows that the risk of death to those under the age of 10 is basically zero, but that numbers jump to as much as 20 percent with people over the age of 70.

Because the virus is very new, Mackie said it’s unclear whether it will be a yearly recurrence like the flu or taper off like SARS.

Mackie said it’s good to see the number of vaccines currently in development and that they are already far more equipped to handle this virus, then they were with the SARS outbreak 20 years ago.

“As of March 4, the reality is an ice storm is much more likely to cause supply chain disruption than coronavirus,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Right now, the city has no plans to cancel any large gathering or close down schools, but Mackie said people should check for travel advisories before going abroad.

On Tuesday, the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) announced the decision to cancel eight class trips that were set to go to mainland Europe, as the number of those infected by the virus in Europe grows.

The decision impacts 169 students were set to leave for the trips over March break. The TVDSB said its main priority is keeping students safe and that they did not want to risk getting stuck in an area do to possible quarantines.