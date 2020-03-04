Man arrested for shooting contents of syringe at security guard in Lethbridge

Send this page to someone via email

A 22-year-old security guard is being treated after a man shot the contents of his syringe, including blood and other fluids, at his face.

The assault took place early Tuesday morning in the waiting area of the Supervised Consumption Site.

Police said the 29-year-old man was found to be injecting himself outside of the permitted consumption area when the security guard approached him.

When confronted, police said the man became agitated and squirted the syringe in the guard’s face.

Wade Allan Nicholas Cross Child has been charged with aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.

The victim was treated at Chinook Regional Hospital but will require ongoing testing due to exposure.

Cross Child is scheduled to appear in Lethbridge court on May 26.