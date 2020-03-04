Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man arrested for shooting contents of syringe at security guard in Lethbridge

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted March 4, 2020 2:26 pm
Lethbridge police arrest suspect for shooting contents of syringe in security guard's face on Tuesday.
Lethbridge police arrest suspect for shooting contents of syringe in security guard's face on Tuesday. Global News

A 22-year-old security guard is being treated after a man shot the contents of his syringe, including blood and other fluids, at his face.

READ MORE: Suspect arrested after paintballs fired at people outside Lethbridge supervised consumption site

Related News

The assault took place early Tuesday morning in the waiting area of the Supervised Consumption Site.

Police said the 29-year-old man was found to be injecting himself outside of the permitted consumption area when the security guard approached him.

When confronted, police said the man became agitated and squirted the syringe in the guard’s face.

Wade Allan Nicholas Cross Child has been charged with aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.

READ MORE: Lethbridge police see jump in calls to supervised consumption site

The victim was treated at Chinook Regional Hospital but will require ongoing testing due to exposure.

Story continues below advertisement

Cross Child is scheduled to appear in Lethbridge court on May 26.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Lethbridge Police Serviceassault with a weaponSupervised Consumption SiteAssault Causing Bodily Harmlethbridge drug useYQL SCSLPS arrestSCS arrestYQL assaultYQL consumption siteYQL drug arrest
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.