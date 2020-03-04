Kitchener Rangers lose latest showdown with London Knights

Send this page to someone via email

It was far from a Super Tuesday for the Kitchener Rangers when the first-place London Knights came to the Aud for a visit.

The visiting Knights came away with a 6-2 win, pushing their first-place advantage over Kitchener to three points.

READ MORE: Kitchener Rangers stretch streak to 5 with pair of weekend wins

London took control of the game midway through the first period as Matvey Guskov and Luke Evangelista scored two-and-a-half minutes apart to open a gap.

Ryan Merkley would add to that lead in the final minute of the first period pushing the score to 3-0 heading into the second period.

Liam Hawel got Kitchener on the board at the 12:17 mark but that would be as close as the home side would get.

With two minutes to go in the middle frame, Connor McMichael and Jonathan Gruden scored just ten seconds apart, essentially putting an end to the Rangers comeback hopes.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: London Knights at 40 yet again

Rangers forward Mike Petizian and Knights centre Jason Willms would round out the scoring in the third period.

Knights netminder Brett Brochu was only forced to make 19 saves to pick up the win whereas Jacob Ingham and Lucas Pfeil were peppered with 41 shots in the loss.

The Rangers will return to action on Friday night when they will host the Barrie Colts at the Aud.