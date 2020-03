Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Toronto police say a missing nine-year-old boy last seen at a North York school has been found.

Police said the boy was last seen at 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

A command post was setup at the boy’s school to assist with the search.

An hour after police said the boy was reported missing, officers posted an update to say he was found.

Story continues below advertisement