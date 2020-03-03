Winnipeg police confirm feud between gangs led to Citizen nightclub killing, retaliation homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say a young man shot and killed at a South Pointe neighbourhood townhouse last November was responsible for a fatal nightclub shooting just days before.

Rig Debak Moulebou, was found shot and killed at a townhouse in the South Pointe neighbourhood Nov. 4.

At the time police said Moulebou’s death was gang related.

At a Tuesday afternoon press conference Const. Jay Murray said Moulebou was killed in retaliation for the shooting death of Jamshaid Wahabi, 23, who was found dead at the scene of a shooting at Citizen Nightclub on Bannatyne Avenue Nov. 2.

“Both homicides, along with continued violence in Winnipeg, are the result of a feud between two gangs,” said Murray.

Story continues below advertisement

“If Moulebou was still alive, he would have been charged with a form of homicide.”

Wahabi was shot multiple times in the shooting, which started in the nightclub before spilling out into the street around 1:30 a.m. Another man was shot in the lower body, but survived.

The violence spilled out into the street with gunfire rattling the Exchange District, where police could be seen picking up shell casings between parked cars the next morning. Global News

Wahabi was the city’s 38th killing of the year and Moulebou’s death was the 40th of 2019, a year that saw a record-breaking 44 homicides in the city.

Ongoing gang violence

Murray said the fighting between the two gangs that led to the killings, has continued.

“Beyond the scope of these two homicides, there’s been shootings, there’s been other types of violence,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Currently these two groups are feuding (and) a lot of the members in these groups are transient — they switch their allegiances perhaps overnight.

“It can be very dynamic but there is certainly a level of increased violence that we’ve seen from these groups since the first homicide.”

READ MORE: Cops seize pile of guns after wanted man surfaces at funeral of Winnipeg murder victim

Murray wouldn’t say which gangs the two men were part of, but did say both groups are made up primarily of newcomers to Canada.

“Many of these individuals have come from war-torn countries and they’ve been a source of violence in Winnipeg,” he said.

Police had previously made one arrest in connection with Moulebou’s death, but two further arrests have since been made, Murray said Tuesday.

Arnold Mbaka Nduta, 23, of Winnipeg, was charged with first-degree murder Jan. 22.

On Tuesday police said Abdullahi Abdulrehman Mohamed, 23, was arrested Feb 28, and Manuchehr Haroon, 23, was arrested in Brandon, Man., Monday.

Both Mohamed and Haroon are also charged with first-degree murder in connection with Moulebou’s killing.

Homicide detectives are also looking for information about a black truck and a black Mercedes crossover seen in the area of where Moulebou was killed in the 100 block of Tim Sale Drive Nov. 4.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

4:09 Criminologist on 2019 homicide count Criminologist on 2019 homicide count