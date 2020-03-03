Menu

Crime

Peterborough County OPP seek sex assault suspect Kaleb Gordon

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 3, 2020 12:23 pm
Kaleb Gordon, 22, is a suspect in a sexual assault investigation in Peterborough County.
Kaleb Gordon, 22, is a suspect in a sexual assault investigation in Peterborough County. Peterborough County OPP

Peterborough County OPP are looking for a suspect in an ongoing sex assault investigation.

Detectives are investigating allegations of sexual assault which occurred in Asphodel-Norwood Township and Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township, both east of Peterborough.

READ MORE: Peterborough massage therapist faces another sexual assault charge in ongoing investigation

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of suspect Kaleb Gordon. Gordon is 22 and described as 5-foot-6 (173 cm), 130 pounds (59 kilograms) with hazel eyes and brown hair.

OPP say he is known to frequent the Norwood, Havelock, Marmora and Belleville areas.

Anyone having contact with Gordon or information in regards to his whereabouts is asked to contact Peterborough County OPP at 705-742-0401 or toll free at 1-888-310-1122 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Sexual assault awareness bill aims to educate new judges
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sexual AssaultPeterborough CountyWantedHavelockNorwoodsexual assault suspectKaleb Gordon
