Peterborough County OPP seek sex assault suspect Kaleb Gordon

Peterborough County OPP are looking for a suspect in an ongoing sex assault investigation.

Detectives are investigating allegations of sexual assault which occurred in Asphodel-Norwood Township and Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township, both east of Peterborough.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of suspect Kaleb Gordon. Gordon is 22 and described as 5-foot-6 (173 cm), 130 pounds (59 kilograms) with hazel eyes and brown hair.

OPP say he is known to frequent the Norwood, Havelock, Marmora and Belleville areas.

Anyone having contact with Gordon or information in regards to his whereabouts is asked to contact Peterborough County OPP at 705-742-0401 or toll free at 1-888-310-1122 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

