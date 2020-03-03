Attempted Vernon robbery thwarted by employee with step-stool: police

RCMP in Vernon said a suspect who tried to rob a business with a knife fled without any cash after he was confronted by an employee with a step-stool.
Police are now hoping public tips will help them find a suspect.
The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday at a business on Vernon’s 32 Street.
According to RCMP, the incident started when a man went behind the business’s till.
“The man demanded money and the clerk noticed the man had a knife in his hand. On hearing the exchange, a second clerk, who was working in the back office, came out and confronted the man with a stool,” wrote Cpl. Tania Finn in a media release.
Finn said the suspect then took-off but left the knife behind.
Police said the RCMP Forensic Identification Section is now expected to examine the weapon.
RCMP said the suspect is described as a Caucasian man, between five feet and five feet two inches in height, with blond or light brown hair and stubble on his face. Police said the suspect was wearing a tan or light coloured jacket at the time of the incident, as well as a dark coloured toque.
Any tips can be directed to the Vernon detachment at 250-545-7171 or Crime Stoppers.
COMMENTS