Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Attempted Vernon robbery thwarted by employee with step-stool: police

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted March 3, 2020 12:33 pm
RCMP in Vernon are looking for a suspect who is accused of attempting to rob a Vernon business with a knife. .
RCMP in Vernon are looking for a suspect who is accused of attempting to rob a Vernon business with a knife. . File / Global News

RCMP in Vernon said a suspect who tried to rob a business with a knife fled without any cash after he was confronted by an employee with a step-stool.

Police are now hoping public tips will help them find a suspect.

Related News

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday at a business on Vernon’s 32 Street.

READ MORE: Suspect accused of allegedly robbing the same Vernon business 3 times

According to RCMP, the incident started when a man went behind the business’s till.

“The man demanded money and the clerk noticed the man had a knife in his hand. On hearing the exchange, a second clerk, who was working in the back office, came out and confronted the man with a stool,” wrote Cpl. Tania Finn in a media release.

Finn said the suspect then took-off but left the knife behind.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Tracks in fresh snow lead Vernon RCMP to home robbery suspect

Police said the RCMP Forensic Identification Section is now expected to examine the weapon.

RCMP said the suspect is described as a Caucasian man, between five feet and five feet two inches in height, with blond or light brown hair and stubble on his face. Police said the suspect was wearing a tan or light coloured jacket at the time of the incident, as well as a dark coloured toque.

READ MORE: Shock at Vernon drive-thru following attempted late-night shotgun robbery

Any tips can be directed to the Vernon detachment at 250-545-7171 or Crime Stoppers.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeVernonKnifevernon rcmpAttempted Robbery32 StreetAttempted Robbery SuspectVernon Attempted Robbery
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.