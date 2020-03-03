Flames host the Blue Jackets after shutout win

Send this page to someone via email

Columbus Blue Jackets (32-21-14, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Calgary Flames (34-26-7, third in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets visit Calgary after the Flames shut out Florida 3-0. Cam Talbot earned the victory in the net for Calgary after recording 38 saves.

The Flames are 14-12-4 on their home ice. Calgary has given up 34 power-play goals, killing 82.2% of opponent chances.

The Blue Jackets have gone 12-9-10 away from home. Columbus averages 2.9 penalties per game, the fewest in the NHL. Pierre-Luc Dubois leads them averaging 0.3.

Calgary defeated Columbus 3-0 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Tkachuk leads the Flames with 56 points, scoring 21 goals and collecting 35 assists. Johnny Gaudreau has recorded eight assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Dubois leads the Blue Jackets with 47 points, scoring 18 goals and adding 29 assists. Nick Foligno has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 2-4-4, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.9 assists, 1.8 penalties and 3.9 penalty minutes while allowing 3.7 goals per game with a .877 save percentage.

Flames: 5-4-1, averaging four goals, 5.8 assists, three penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Blue Jackets: Nathan Gerbe: out (undisclosed), Oliver Bjorkstrand: out (ankle), Elvis Merzlikins: day to day (concussion).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.