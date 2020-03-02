Menu

Dump truck careens off road, crashes through concrete barriers into front yard of Kelowna home

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted March 2, 2020 6:19 pm
Witnesses told police that the dump truck operator failed to negotiate a turn, and subsequently collided with the barrier. .
Witnesses told police that the dump truck operator failed to negotiate a turn, and subsequently collided with the barrier. . Steve Beskidny / Global News

Kelowna RCMP say the driver of a dump truck may have suffered a medical emergency behind the wheel prior to leaving the roadway Monday morning.

On Mar. 2 just after 9:00 a.m., emergency crews responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision on Glenmore Road North near Snowsell Street South.

Witnesses told police that the dump truck operator failed to negotiate a turn and subsequently collided with the roadside barriers, before coming to a final stop in the front yard of a home.

The dump truck driver, a 60-year-old Central Okanagan man, was found unresponsive.

RCMP said he was pulled from the vehicle by a passersby who started CPR.

The driver was rushed from the scene to hospital and his current condition is unknown at this time, police said.

“We would like to thank all the good Samaritans who helped this driver today,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“It is incredibly fortunate that no one else was injured when the truck went off the roadway.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken with police is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

