Purebred donkey stolen from Grimsby, Ont. barn returned to owner: Niagara Regional Police

Niagara Regional Police have arrested a woman after a purebred donkey was allegedly stolen more than a year ago from a barn in Grimsby, Ontario.

Detectives say they have found ‘Royal Major League’ in good health and the Mammoth Jackstock donkey has been returned to his owner.

Police say the donkey was found Monday in Jarvis and believe the animal was being used for breeding after it was allegedly taken from a barn in August 2018.

Police say Michelle “Mickey” DuMoulin, 55, has been arrested and is charged with theft over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

She will be in court on March 6.

