Federal funding to help construct Manitoba-Saskatchewan power line

The federal government is stepping in to help Manitoba Hydro build a new transmission line to the Saskatchewan boundary.

On Monday, the feds pledged $18.7 million in funding to help the project go forward.

The 46-kilometre line from the Birtle South Station in the Municipality of Prairie View will allow up to 215 megawatts of surplus Manitoba hydroelectricity to flow to the SaskPower grid.

Jim Carr, the prime minister’s special adviser for the Prairies, said Manitoba hydroelectricity is a vital element of Saskatchewan’s efforts to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions.

“The Government of Canada is proud to be working with Manitoba to support projects that create jobs and improve people’s lives across the province,” Carr said in a release.

“The Birtle Transmission Line will provide the region with reliable and greener energy that will help protect our environment while laying the groundwork for clean economic growth.”

Carr said increasing Manitoba’s interconnection to Western Canada’s power grid will also create a more reliable electricity supply and help keep energy rates affordable in that province.

The Manitoba government is also contributing more than $42 million to the project.

“The Province of Manitoba has one of the cleanest electricity grids in Canada and the world with over 99 per cent of our electricity generated from clean, renewable sources,” said Manitoba’s Central Services Minister Reg Helwer in the release.

“The Made-in-Manitoba Climate and Green Plan is good not only for Manitoba, but for Canada and globally.”

Manitoba Hydro President and CEO Jay Grewal said Saskatchewan will get greener energy through the deal while Manitoba will see an uptick in export revenue.

“We are very pleased that Manitoba Hydro’s Birtle Transmission Project is among the first projects to receive funding under the Canada Infrastructure Program,” he said in the release.

“We would like to thank both levels of governments for recognizing the importance of the project as we strengthen ties with our neighbours in Saskatchewan.”

Grewal said the line should be operational by June 2021.

— With files from The Canadian Press

