Godfrey, Ont. man charged with impaired driving after destroying Kingston restaurant sign

A 25-year-old Godfrey, Ont., man is facing an impaired driving charge after allegedly driving off the road and destroying a restaurant’s sign in Kingston.

According to Kingston police, the man was driving north on Portsmouth Avenue Sunday evening and turned left onto Princess Street, when he suddenly revved his engine and tried to pass several vehicles.

The man’s Mustang fishtailed, striking another vehicle before running off the road. The vehicle then struck the Burning Grill’s sign, a new restaurant at the corner of Princess Street and Portsmouth Avenue, smashing it to pieces.

Police say the 25-year-old was arrested, and it was determined he was driving with two-and-a-half times the legal limit of alcohol in his system.

The man was treated at a Kingston hospital for injuries sustained during the incident, but eventually released.

His vehicle was impounded for seven days and his licence was automatically suspended for 90 days

