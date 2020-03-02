Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Godfrey, Ont. man charged with impaired driving after destroying Kingston restaurant sign

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted March 2, 2020 4:59 pm
Kingston police arrested a 25-year-old Godfrey, Ont., man after his vehicle ran off the road and struck the sign of the Burning Grill at the corner of Princess Street and Portsmouth Avenue on Sunday.
Kingston police arrested a 25-year-old Godfrey, Ont., man after his vehicle ran off the road and struck the sign of the Burning Grill at the corner of Princess Street and Portsmouth Avenue on Sunday. Global News

A 25-year-old Godfrey, Ont., man is facing an impaired driving charge after allegedly driving off the road and destroying a restaurant’s sign in Kingston.

According to Kingston police, the man was driving north on Portsmouth Avenue Sunday evening and turned left onto Princess Street, when he suddenly revved his engine and tried to pass several vehicles.

READ MORE: Kingston police arrest man and woman in separate impaired driving incidents

The man’s Mustang fishtailed, striking another vehicle before running off the road. The vehicle then struck the Burning Grill’s sign, a new restaurant at the corner of Princess Street and Portsmouth Avenue, smashing it to pieces.

Police say the 25-year-old was arrested, and it was determined he was driving with two-and-a-half times the legal limit of alcohol in his system.

The man was treated at a Kingston hospital for injuries sustained during the incident, but eventually released.

Story continues below advertisement

His vehicle was impounded for seven days and his licence was automatically suspended for 90 days

MADD Canada among groups voicing concerns about new Ontario licence plates
MADD Canada among groups voicing concerns about new Ontario licence plates
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KingstonImpaired DrivingDrunk DrivingKingston Policeimpaired driving kingstondrunk driving Kingstonkingston drunk drivingKingston police impaired drivingburning grill signburning grill sing broke
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.