March 7 – Maurice Fritze

Does Alberta’s energy future affect your business? Maurice Fritze is bringing his lobby seminar to Bonnyville and Red Deer. As well, he’ll be discussing lobbying best practices on Talk To The Experts this Saturday at noon. Join the hundreds of people who have learned how successful lobbying is conducted and how to deliver a professional and powerful message to government. Head to lobbyseminar.com to register for a session today and don’t forget to tune into Talk To The Experts this Saturday at noon!

Story continues below advertisement