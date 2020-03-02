Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

March 7 – Maurice Fritze

By 630CHED
Posted March 2, 2020 2:59 pm

Does Alberta’s energy future affect your business? Maurice Fritze is bringing his lobby seminar to Bonnyville and Red Deer.  As well, he’ll be discussing lobbying best practices on Talk To The Experts this Saturday at noon.  Join the hundreds of people who have learned how successful lobbying is conducted and how to deliver a professional and powerful message to government.  Head to lobbyseminar.com to register for a session today and don’t forget to tune into Talk To The Experts this Saturday at noon!

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
630 CHED Talk to the Experts
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.