Peterborough man charged with assaulting 2 people at Townsend Street business: police

A Peterborough man faces assault charges following an incident at a Townsend Street business on Friday evening, police say.

Peterborough Police Service says around 5 p.m. the man entered a business and “fell” into a chair. He allegedly asked a victim to supply him with alcohol.

When the victim refused, police allege the accused became aggressive, pushed the victim into a back room and punched and kicked him.

A nearby resident heard the commotion and attended the scene to help the victim, police said.

The accused then allegedly assaulted the resident as they tried to intervene. During the assault, a table and picture frame were damaged, police say.

Police attended and located the accused and arrested him.

Robert Hynes, 34, of Peterborough, was charged with two counts of assault, mischief under $5,000 and failure to comply with a release order.

The two victims sustained minor injuries, police said.