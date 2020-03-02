Regina police lay charge following hit-and-run involving 93-year-old woman

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service has charged a woman involved in a hit-and-run with a 93-year-old woman on Friday.

Police say the woman was walking eastbound across Elphinstone Street at the College Avenue intersection at about 4 p.m., at a fully marked pedestrian crossing, when she was hit by a vehicle.

Officials said the vehicle failed to stop and continued driving on Elphinstone Street.

The woman was transported to the hospital by EMS with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Jessica Michelle Weber is charged with failure to stop after an accident that results in bodily harm.

She makes her first court appearance on April 14 at 9:30 a.m.

-With files from the Mickey Djuric