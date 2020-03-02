Menu

Crime

Regina police lay charge following hit-and-run involving 93-year-old woman

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted March 2, 2020 12:39 pm
Regina police report 20 more drug overdoses in 5-day span, 62 since the New Year
Regina police have charged a 31-year-old woman involved in a hit-and-run that happened on Friday. File / Global News

The Regina Police Service has charged a woman involved in a hit-and-run with a 93-year-old woman on Friday.

Police say the woman was walking eastbound across Elphinstone Street at the College Avenue intersection at about 4 p.m., at a fully marked pedestrian crossing, when she was hit by a vehicle.

READ MORE: 93-year-old Regina woman hospitalized following hit and run

Officials said the vehicle failed to stop and continued driving on Elphinstone Street.

The woman was transported to the hospital by EMS with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Pedestrian dies after being hit by taxi in Montreal

Jessica Michelle Weber is charged with failure to stop after an accident that results in bodily harm.

She makes her first court appearance on April 14 at 9:30 a.m.

-With files from the Mickey Djuric

