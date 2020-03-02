Regina police lay charge following hit-and-run involving 93-year-old woman

The Regina Police Service has charged a woman involved in a hit-and-run with a 93-year-old woman on Friday.
Police say the woman was walking eastbound across Elphinstone Street at the College Avenue intersection at about 4 p.m., at a fully marked pedestrian crossing, when she was hit by a vehicle.
Officials said the vehicle failed to stop and continued driving on Elphinstone Street.
The woman was transported to the hospital by EMS with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Jessica Michelle Weber is charged with failure to stop after an accident that results in bodily harm.
She makes her first court appearance on April 14 at 9:30 a.m.
-With files from the Mickey Djuric
