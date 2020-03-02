Surrey RCMP seeking missing female

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing female.

Molly Chiasson was last seen at 10:00 p.m. on February 24 in the 13500 block of 84 Avenue in Surrey. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Molly is described as a 37-year-old white female who is 5’ 1” tall, weighs approximately 125 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing dark hoody and dark joggers.

Police and family are concerned for her health and well-being. Chiasson may appear confused when located.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers (if they wish to remain anonymous) at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2020-31960.

