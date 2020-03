Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada issued a weather warning for southern Quebec on Monday.

What will fall as snow in the northern parts of the province will come down as freezing rain in and around Montreal in the late afternoon and evening on Monday.

According to Environment Canada, 2 to 5 millimetres of freezing precipitation is expected.

The government agency warns that highways, roads, sidewalks and parking lots may be dangerously icy.

