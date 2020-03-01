Florida plays Calgary, looks to stop home losing streak

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary Flames (33-26-7, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Florida Panthers (33-25-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida hosts Calgary looking to end its six-game home slide.

The Panthers are 16-13-3 at home. Florida ranks third in the league recording 9.2 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 5.8 assists.

The Flames are 19-14-3 on the road. Calgary has scored 38 power-play goals, converting on 20.4% of chances.

Calgary knocked off Florida 6-5 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 24. Matthew Tkachuk scored two goals for the Flames in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Huberdeau leads the Panthers with 55 assists and has recorded 77 points this season. Mike Hoffman has scored six goals over the last 10 games for Florida.

Derek Ryan leads the Flames with a plus-eight in 64 games played this season. Mikael Backlund has nine goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-4-1, averaging 4.3 goals, 6.4 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .894 save percentage.

Panthers: 4-5-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

INJURIES: Panthers: None listed.

Flames: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.