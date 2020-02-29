Menu

Crime

3 people injured after being attacked by pit bull-mastiff dogs in Winnipeg: police

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted February 29, 2020 12:31 pm
Updated February 29, 2020 12:46 pm
Cst. Rob Carver updates the media after three adults were taken to hospital following an attack by a group of dogs.
Cst. Rob Carver updates the media after three adults were taken to hospital following an attack by a group of dogs. Amber McGuckin/Global News

Three adults were taken to hospital early Saturday morning after a group of dogs attacked them in a Winnipeg motel parking lot.

Winnipeg police say around 12:30 a.m. officers were called to the 1800 block of Pembina Highway after the dogs turned on the people, including the owner.

Police say the dogs, which appear to be pit bull-mastiff crosses, attacked and “terrorized” numerous people in the motel parking lot before leaving the area.

Thirteen police units were called, including two K-9 units and the tactical support team.

Two of the dogs were found in adjacent neighbourhoods and officers put them down.

A third dog and a puppy were hit by a vehicle on Pembina Highway.

READ MORE: Pit bull ban adds extra challenge to finding Winnipeg rescue dog a new home

Story continues below advertisement

The adult dog is still on the loose and police say if you see it, you should call 911.

The puppy was brought to a local veterinarian, where it was treated.

Police say two of the victims sustained severe life-altering injuries and two remain in hospital.

There’s a ban on pit bulls in Winnipeg that came into effect in 1990 after the city says there were a series of attacks that left people with serious injuries.

Now the bylaw says you can’t have a dog with the appearance or physical characteristics of a pit bull.

If you are caught with one of the prohibited animal breeds, you could be handed a $1,000 fine.

Dog Attack, Pit Bulls, pit bull attack, mastiffs, pit bull-mastiff, Winnipeg dog attack
