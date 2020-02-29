Montreal plays Carolina, aims to break home slide

Send this page to someone via email

Carolina Hurricanes (35-24-4, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (29-28-9, fifth in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal plays Carolina looking to break its four-game home slide.

The Canadiens are 17-19-7 against conference opponents. Montreal has surrendered 42 power-play goals, killing 78.5% of opponent opportunities.

The Hurricanes are 17-16-1 in conference play. Carolina has surrendered 38 power-play goals, stopping 83% of opponent chances.

Carolina beat Montreal 3-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Dec. 31.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tomas Tatar leads the Canadiens with 58 points, scoring 22 goals and adding 36 assists. Max Domi has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 62 points, scoring 36 goals and adding 26 assists. Andrei Svechnikov has four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 5-4-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with a .895 save percentage.

Canadiens: 3-5-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.6 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Jonathan Drouin: day to day (ankle).

Hurricanes: Petr Mrazek: out (concussion/neck), James Reimer: out (undisclosed), Brett Pesce: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.