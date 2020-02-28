Menu

Sports

Trump mistakenly tags Ottawa Redblacks receiver in tweet

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 28, 2020 3:15 pm
Ottawa Redblacks' R.J. Harris runs with the ball after making a reception during the first half of a CFL football game against the B.C. Lions in Vancouver, on Friday September 13, 2019.
Ottawa Redblacks' R.J. Harris runs with the ball after making a reception during the first half of a CFL football game against the B.C. Lions in Vancouver, on Friday September 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A mistake by American president Donald Trump earned CFL player R.J. Harris plenty of social media attention Friday.

Trump mistakenly tagged the Ottawa Redblacks receiver in a tweet Friday stating: “You go around Pennsylvania and you see Trump signs everywhere. The Donald Trump situation is bigger than the Reagan Revolution. Donald Trump has inspired us,” and tagged @RjHarris15, the handle for the CFL player, in the tweet.

That brought a quick denial from the Redblacks.

“We can confirm that @RjHarris15 was mistagged in this tweet,” the CFL club said.

Harris responded by tweeting: “I gotta get back to Canada yo.”

The CFL player also tweeted a link to a football game he’s running next month. And later, the Redblacks posted a video on Twitter of Harris outlining Trump’s miscue.

“I’m getting blown up with all of these notifications,” Harris said. “So I’m like, ‘I’ve got to post my camp flyer immediately . . . and get some more followers for the camp. Sure enough, it got retweeted a lot, it got a lot of likes.

“Just so you all know that was not me, that was a different R.J. Harris that said that. Trump just mistakenly tagged me for that tweet.”

But that didn’t stop Ottawa kicker Richie Leone from chiming in.

“POTUS quoting my dude @RjHarris15 …. WOW #oops,” he tweeted.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
