Crime

Little Britain elementary school placed in hold and secure for reports of gunshots: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 28, 2020 2:42 pm
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP were called in investigate reports of gunshots in the area of Dr. George Hall Public School in Little Britain on Friday.
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP were called in investigate reports of gunshots in the area of Dr. George Hall Public School in Little Britain on Friday. Don Mitchell / Global News

Dr. George Hall Public School in Little Britain, Ont., was under a hold and secure Friday following reports of gunshots in the area.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP on Friday were contacted by a school representative after a staff member reported hearing gunshots from a rural area behind the school on Eldon Road.

Officers attended the Junior Kindergarten to Grade 8 school as the building was placed under a hold and secure as a precaution, OPP said.

OPP investigated and checked the school and surrounding area.

“No safety concerns were identified for the students,” OPP stated at 1:35 p.m.

The hold and secure has since been lifted.

