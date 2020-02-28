Little Britain elementary school placed in hold and secure for reports of gunshots: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Dr. George Hall Public School in Little Britain, Ont., was under a hold and secure Friday following reports of gunshots in the area.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP on Friday were contacted by a school representative after a staff member reported hearing gunshots from a rural area behind the school on Eldon Road.

Officers attended the Junior Kindergarten to Grade 8 school as the building was placed under a hold and secure as a precaution, OPP said.

OPP investigated and checked the school and surrounding area.

“No safety concerns were identified for the students,” OPP stated at 1:35 p.m.

The hold and secure has since been lifted.

2:08 Peterborough-area public elementary teachers hold another one-day strike Peterborough-area public elementary teachers hold another one-day strike

Story continues below advertisement