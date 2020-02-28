Little Britain elementary school placed in hold and secure for reports of gunshots: OPP

Dr. George Hall Public School in Little Britain, Ont., was under a hold and secure Friday following reports of gunshots in the area.
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP on Friday were contacted by a school representative after a staff member reported hearing gunshots from a rural area behind the school on Eldon Road.
Officers attended the Junior Kindergarten to Grade 8 school as the building was placed under a hold and secure as a precaution, OPP said.
OPP investigated and checked the school and surrounding area.
“No safety concerns were identified for the students,” OPP stated at 1:35 p.m.
The hold and secure has since been lifted.
