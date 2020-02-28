School bus cancellations in Greater Toronto Area: Friday, Feb. 28, 2020

Here is a list of school bus cancellations in the GTA for Friday, Feb. 28, 2020:
York Region District School Board: School buses and taxi services are cancelled. All schools are open.
York Catholic District School Board: School buses are cancelled. All schools are open.
Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board & Peel District School Board: Caledon and Dufferin County school buses are cancelled. Buses continue to run for James Grieve, Southfields Village, Tony Pontes, Malala Yousafzai, Pte Buckam Singh, St Aidan and St Rita. Buses continue to operate in Brampton and Mississauga. All schools are open.
Halton District School Board: School buses in Zone 3 only (north of Steeles Avenue, servicing Georgetown and Acton) are cancelled. All schools are open.
Halton Catholic District School Board: School buses in Zone 3 are cancelled. All schools are open.
Durham District School Board: School buses are cancelled in zones 1, 2 and 3 (Brock, Uxbridge and Scugog). Buses are running in Zone 4. All schools are open.
Durham Catholic District School Board: School buses are cancelled in zones 1, 2 and 3 (Brock, Uxbridge and Scugog). Buses are running in Zone 4. All schools are open.
Waterloo Catholic District School Board: School buses are cancelled. All schools are open.
