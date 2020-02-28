School bus cancellations in Greater Toronto Area: Friday, Feb. 28, 2020

Send this page to someone via email

Here is a list of school bus cancellations in the GTA for Friday, Feb. 28, 2020:

York Region District School Board: School buses and taxi services are cancelled. All schools are open.

York Catholic District School Board: School buses are cancelled. All schools are open.

Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board & Peel District School Board: Caledon and Dufferin County school buses are cancelled. Buses continue to run for James Grieve, Southfields Village, Tony Pontes, Malala Yousafzai, Pte Buckam Singh, St Aidan and St Rita. Buses continue to operate in Brampton and Mississauga. All schools are open.

Halton District School Board: School buses in Zone 3 only (north of Steeles Avenue, servicing Georgetown and Acton) are cancelled. All schools are open.

Halton Catholic District School Board: School buses in Zone 3 are cancelled. All schools are open.

Durham District School Board: School buses are cancelled in zones 1, 2 and 3 (Brock, Uxbridge and Scugog). Buses are running in Zone 4. All schools are open.

Durham Catholic District School Board: School buses are cancelled in zones 1, 2 and 3 (Brock, Uxbridge and Scugog). Buses are running in Zone 4. All schools are open.

Waterloo Catholic District School Board: School buses are cancelled. All schools are open.

Due to inclement weather, school bus and taxi service is cancelled for today, February 28. Schools are open. Parents, if your child is staying home today, you are required to report their absence. More info: https://t.co/OCLlbe6a5p pic.twitter.com/eGuICBRCu0 — York Region DSB (@YRDSB) February 28, 2020

Please be advised that @YCDSB school transportation services are cancelled TODAY due to inclement weather &/or poor road conditions. ALL schools remain OPEN. Please exercise discretion in deciding whether to send your child to school. Visit https://t.co/7dgPPm4Si8 for more info. pic.twitter.com/peMJrGubqr — York Catholic District School Board (@YCDSB) February 28, 2020

ST ANDREW, ST BENEDICT AND ST PETER SCHOOLS IN ORANGEVILLE ARE CLOSED. All OTHER DPCDSB SCHOOLS ARE OPEN. ALL CALEDON BUSES ARE CANCELLED. BUSES CONTINUE TO OPERATE TO ST RITA AND ST AIDAN. https://t.co/feZrD7lyEr — DPCDSB (@DPCDSBSchools) February 28, 2020

Fri. Feb. 28, 2020: @haltonschoolbus has CANCELLED school bus transportation to and from schools in ZONE 3 today due to snow squalls. ALL SCHOOLS ARE OPEN. Check for delays in Zones 1&2 at https://t.co/FmttpLT63T pic.twitter.com/aFi94NxlDo — Halton Catholic DSB (@HCDSB) February 28, 2020

Friday Feb. 28: All schools open. School buses cancelled for Zone 3 only. Parents who keep their children at home when schools are open, MUST report this absence before the school day starts. More at https://t.co/KrqhA81V2D. pic.twitter.com/OsqbbJtivv — HDSB (@HaltonDSB) February 28, 2020

Buses are cancelled in zones 1,2 and 3 due to problematic conditions of blowing snow and poor visibility. Buses will run in Zone 4.https://t.co/jzXIQ9FRgU

Schools are open. pic.twitter.com/Xu0zJ0qBXI — Durham District School Board (DDSB) (@DurhamDSB) February 28, 2020

Transportation Alert for Friday, February 28, 2020: Buses are cancelled for Zones 1, 2 and 3.

Schools remain open. https://t.co/rpRSgkUzoL — Durham Catholic District School Board (@DurhamCatholic) February 28, 2020

Due to current and expected weather conditions, all school buses and taxis are cancelled today. All @WCDSBNewswire schools (including @StLouisWCDSB) and board administrative facilities are OPEN. — WCDSBNewswire (@WCDSBNewswire) February 28, 2020