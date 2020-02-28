Tampa Bay takes on Calgary, seeks to end 4-game slide

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary Flames (33-25-7, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (40-19-5, second in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay aims to break its four-game losing streak when the Lightning take on Calgary.

The Lightning are 20-9-2 at home. Tampa Bay averages 9.5 points per game to lead the league, recording 3.5 goals and 6.0 assists per game.

The Flames are 19-13-3 in road games. Calgary has surrendered 32 power-play goals, killing 82.6% of opponent chances.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikita Kucherov has recorded 78 total points while scoring 31 goals and collecting 47 assists for the Lightning. Brayden Point has totalled four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Story continues below advertisement

Elias Lindholm leads the Flames with 27 goals and has recorded 50 points. Johnny Gaudreau has totalled nine assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 6-3-1, averaging 4.6 goals, 6.9 assists, three penalties and eight penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with a .898 save percentage.

Lightning: 6-4-0, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, five penalties and 12.4 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: Blake Coleman: day to day (personal), Steven Stamkos: out (lower-body), Patrick Maroon: day to day (undisclosed).

Flames: Mark Giordano: day to day (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.