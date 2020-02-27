Menu

Canada

Cambridge, Ont. lawyer passes first test to enter Conservative leadership race

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 27, 2020 3:30 pm
Updated February 27, 2020 3:38 pm
Jim Karahalios.
Jim Karahalios. Facebook

Cambridge resident Jim Karahalios has met the initial requirement to enter the federal Conservative leadership race.

He had until Feb. 27 to collect 1,000 signatures from party members, a $25,000 fee and a completed application to be listed as an approved applicant.

READ MORE: Cambridge, Ont. lawyer launches Conservative leadership bid

He announced on Twitter Wednesday that he had met the requirement.

There are two more sets of requirements he now faces before he will be considered a verified candidate.

By March 25, all candidates must submit a total of 3,000 signatures, the full non-refundable $200,000 entry fee and the $100,000 refundable compliance deposit.

Karahalios is in a contest which is slowly seeing the field become more crowded.

READ MORE: Conservative candidates scramble to the last wire as leadership deadline looms

Story continues below advertisement

Sarnia-Lambton MP Marilyn Gladu, Toronto lawyer Leslyn Lewis and Hastings-Lennox & Addington Derek Sloan have also all achieved applicant status while former Deputy Party Leader Peter MacKay and Durham MP Erin O’Toole are authorized contestants. (Authorized contestants have paid a higher fee and have also collected at least 2,000 signatures.)

The deadline for entry into the Conservative Leadership race is Thursday at 5 p.m.

It is believed that several others are currently attempting to enter into the race.

Political commentator believes Buffalo Declaration will impact Conservative leadership race
Political commentator believes Buffalo Declaration will impact Conservative leadership race

 

