Peterborough man arrested in George Street break and enter: police

A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged with break and enter and other offences following an investigation.

Peterborough Police Service say on Feb. 23, a man allegedly broke into a George Street residence. Police say the incident was captured on video.

Police were able to identify a suspect and located him on Wednesday outside a George Street business. During a search of the suspect, police allege they located a controlled substance in his possession.

Noel James, 43, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with two counts of break and enter, possession of Schedule 1 substance (opioid) and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday.

