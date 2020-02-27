Menu

Crime

Peterborough man arrested in George Street break and enter: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 27, 2020 2:17 pm
A Peterborough man has been charged with break and enter following an incident at a George Street residence.
Global Peterborough

A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged with break and enter and other offences following an investigation.

Peterborough Police Service say on Feb. 23, a man allegedly broke into a George Street residence. Police say the incident was captured on video.

READ MORE: 2 Durham men arrested in stabbing at East City apartment in Peterborough: police

Police were able to identify a suspect and located him on Wednesday outside a George Street business. During a search of the suspect, police allege they located a controlled substance in his possession.

Noel James, 43, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with two counts of break and enter, possession of Schedule 1 substance (opioid) and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement
Rotarians in Peterborough get update on city’s opioid crisis
Rotarians in Peterborough get update on city’s opioid crisis
