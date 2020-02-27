Halifax Seaport to begin developing new ‘vibrant space’ for guests and vendors

Send this page to someone via email

Port of Halifax said Thursday that they’re looking to evolve the Seaport Market Building into an Urban Market Hall.

“An Urban Market Hall will provide guests with a diverse range of vendors while maintaining the ability to host a weekend farmers’ market,” a press release stated.

READ MORE: Ottawa announces $47.5M in funding for upgrades to Port of Halifax and Windsor Street Exchange

The Halifax port authority said they are looking to develop a space that showcases the best that Halifax has to offer—from food and music to local vendors and hospitality.

“Our objective is to build a community hub and a vibrant marketplace for more than 1.3 million visitors each year,” the statement reads.

READ MORE: Eastern Canada’s largest container terminal sold to Singapore-based port operator

In order to do that, the port said they want to find an operator who will build on their successful weekend market while creating an engaging and vibrant space during the week.

“Halifax is not the same place it was ten years ago. It is time for our Halifax Seaport to reflect the growth being seen across our port city.”

