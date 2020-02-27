Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Economy

Halifax Seaport to begin developing new ‘vibrant space’ for guests and vendors

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted February 27, 2020 2:37 pm
The Halifax Seaport Farmers' Market.
The Halifax Seaport Farmers' Market. Natasha Pace/Global News

Port of Halifax said Thursday that they’re looking to evolve the Seaport Market Building into an Urban Market Hall.

“An Urban Market Hall will provide guests with a diverse range of vendors while maintaining the ability to host a weekend farmers’ market,” a press release stated.

READ MORE: Ottawa announces $47.5M in funding for upgrades to Port of Halifax and Windsor Street Exchange

The Halifax port authority said they are looking to develop a space that showcases the best that Halifax has to offer—from food and music to local vendors and hospitality.

“Our objective is to build a community hub and a vibrant marketplace for more than 1.3 million visitors each year,” the statement reads.

READ MORE: Eastern Canada’s largest container terminal sold to Singapore-based port operator

In order to do that, the port said they want to find an operator who will build on their successful weekend market while creating an engaging and vibrant space during the week.

Story continues below advertisement

“Halifax is not the same place it was ten years ago. It is time for our Halifax Seaport to reflect the growth being seen across our port city.”

Ottawa announces $47.5M in funding for upgrades to Port of Halifax and Windsor Street Exchange
Ottawa announces $47.5M in funding for upgrades to Port of Halifax and Windsor Street Exchange
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BusinessPort Of HalifaxVendorsMarketplaceHalifax portHalifax SeaportSeaport Market BuildingUrban Market Hall
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.