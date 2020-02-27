Toronto police to hold presser on suspected fentanyl overdoses at Toronto Public Health clinic

Toronto police are holding a presser conference Thursday in light of multiple suspect fentanyl overdoses at a Toronto Public Health clinic.
Seven people were assessed by paramedics, five of which had to be treated by naloxone, for suspected overdoses after some sort of medical-related incident at a clinic near Yonge-Dundas Square Wednesday evening.
A Toronto police spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were first called to the Victoria Street office, which houses a supervised injection site, at around 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday with reports a “medical emergency” was taking place.
Police said those affected were reported to be having some sort of “reaction.”
Coun. Joe Cressy, who is also chair of the City of Toronto’s board of health, said Wednesday night that officials received reports of a “new, tainted drug supply” and a rise in overdoses.
The news conference will begin at 1:30 p.m. at Toronto Police Headquarters led by Supt. Steve Watts of the organized crime enforcement unit.
