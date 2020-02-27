Menu

Crime

Man wanted by OPP arrested in Guelph: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted February 27, 2020 11:33 am
Updated February 27, 2020 11:34 am
Guelph police's tactical unit was called in to assist with the arrest of a man wanted by the OPP. .
Guelph’s police tactical unit was called in on Thursday morning to help arrest a man wanted by the OPP.

A resident in the area of Edinburgh Road and Speedvale Avenue reported seeing heavily armed officers outside his home at around 10 a.m.

READ MORE: Teen cyclist injured in hit-and-run crash in Wellington County, OPP say

Police vehicles with Guelph police and the OPP, along with a tow truck and an ambulance, were also on scene. One officer could be seen removing items from a home.

Guelph police confirm that a man wanted by the OPP was taken into custody and their officers were assisting with the arrest.

Wellington County OPP says they could not comment when asked about the investigation but said there is no concern for public safety.

