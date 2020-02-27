Menu

Crime

Guelph police release surveillance photo after new parkade vandalized

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted February 27, 2020 9:28 am
Guelph police want to speak a man after the Market Parkade was damaged on Feb. 8. .
Guelph police say they want to speak to a man after the city’s new downtown parkade was vandalized earlier this month.

Officers found the exit gate arm damaged and not functioning, along with a dent in the machine on Feb. 8.

Police have released a photo of a man, wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and red shoes, seen walking through the Market Parkade next to city hall.

READ MORE: Teen cyclist injured in hit-and-run crash in Wellington County, OPP say

The parkade opened in October following a year of construction at a price of $22 million and has added 500 spots in the city’s downtown core.

It’s unclear how much it cost to fix the damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead investigator at 519-824-1212 ext. 7189. Anonymous information can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through its website.

