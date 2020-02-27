Guelph police release surveillance photo after new parkade vandalized

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say they want to speak to a man after the city’s new downtown parkade was vandalized earlier this month.

Officers found the exit gate arm damaged and not functioning, along with a dent in the machine on Feb. 8.

Police have released a photo of a man, wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and red shoes, seen walking through the Market Parkade next to city hall.

The parkade opened in October following a year of construction at a price of $22 million and has added 500 spots in the city’s downtown core.

It’s unclear how much it cost to fix the damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead investigator at 519-824-1212 ext. 7189. Anonymous information can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through its website.

On Feb 8, it was reported that a downtown #Guelph parkade was damaged. The #GuelphPolice would like to speak with the male in the attached picture in regards to the incident. Anyone with any info is asked to contact CST Konrad Babol at 5198241212 x7189 or kbabol@guelphpolice.ca. pic.twitter.com/LUTBSUemXv — Guelph Police Service (@gpsmedia) February 27, 2020