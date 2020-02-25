Menu

February 29 – Design Jewellers

By 630CHED
Posted February 25, 2020 6:39 pm
.

Love is wild… unique, real and honest. When it’s time to show that adoration, I want a diamond that reflects the rarity of the love you’ve built.

Design Jewellers provides you with top quality, certified and conflict free diamonds so you’re guaranteed to get the look you love with unsurpassed excellence. Design Jewellers — unique, real and unmatched. Visit Design Jewellers and experience their exclusive customer service in person — second floor, in Phase one of West Edmonton Mall today.

630 CHED Talk to the Experts
