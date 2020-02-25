February 29 – Leading Edge Physiotherapy

Send this page to someone via email

At Leading Edge Physiotherapy, they’ve created a pediatric physiotherapy and occupational therapy program at the Capilano Location.

Tune in Saturday with Grant Fedoruk and Denise Wagner from Leading Edge Physiotherapy on Talk To The Experts to discuss… KIDS!

They’ll talk common pains, injuries, as well as developmental and neurological challenges that children may face and how their unique skills, training and NEWEST Leading Edge Environment… built solely for kids… can give your child an opportunity to thrive.

Tune in to Talk To The Experts at noon with Leading Edge Physiotherapy on 630 CHED.

Story continues below advertisement