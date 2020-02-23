Menu

One flown to hospital after serious crash on Highway 103

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted February 23, 2020 10:53 am
A Nova Scotia LifeFlight Helicopter flies over Halifax on Oct. 13, 2019. .
A Nova Scotia LifeFlight Helicopter flies over Halifax on Oct. 13, 2019. . Alexander Quon/Global News

One person was sent to hospital via LifeFlight as a result of a crash in the Bridgewater, N.S., area on Saturday.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the two-vehicle crash in Middlewood happened just after 5 p.m.

READ MORE: 4 people sent to hospital after crash in Bayers Lake

Police believe a car was travelling eastbound on Highway 103 when another car failed to yield and crossed the center line, coming into the path of the eastbound car.

The driver and passenger of the first car and the driver and two passengers of the other car were all injured, according to police.

Four people were transported to the hospital via EHS and one person was transported to hospital via LifeFlight with serious injuries.

READ MORE: Police investigate stabbing of 26-year-old in Dartmouth

Highway 103 was closed for approximately one hour and has since reopened.

