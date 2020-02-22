Menu

Predators send Salomaki to Maple Leafs for defenceman Harpur

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted February 22, 2020 8:12 pm
Updated February 22, 2020 8:13 pm

NASHVILLE – The Nashville Predators have acquired defenceman Ben Harpur from Toronto in exchange for forward Miikka Salomaki.

The Predators announced the trade Saturday night, less than 30 minutes before their game against Columbus.

Nashville needed help on defence, and the 25-year-old Harpur has played 103 career NHL games, all with Ottawa, after being the 108th pick overall in the fourth round in 2013. He made his NHL debut on March, 31, 2016, but hasn’t played in the NHL since the 2018-19 season, when he had five points in 51 games for the Senators.

The 6-foot-6, 223-pound Harpur has played 33 games this season with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies and has one goal and 10 assists. A native of Hamilton, Ontario, Harpur played 225 games in the Ontario Hockey League before turning pro.

Salomaki of Raahe, Finland, was Nashville’s 52nd pick overall in the second round in 2011. He played five games with Nashville this season, his last Oct. 29, and he has 12 goals and 15 assists in 167 career NHL games all with the Predators.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

© 2020 The Canadian Press
