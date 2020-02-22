Dollard-des-Ormeaux family comes home to find bullet hole in their house

Send this page to someone via email

A Dollard-des-Ormeaux (DDO) family called 911 at 11 p.m. on Friday night after discovering a bullet hole in their home on Brahms Street near the corner of Mozart Avenue.

According to Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant, the family was not home at the time of the apparent shooting.

“We met with the family, the people who called 911,” said Brabant. “They’re not known to our services.”

Investigators and crime scene technicians were on-site to determine the details and circumstances of the event.

After further analysis, Montreal police said they were able to find the bullet and shell casing on site.

Home on Brahms street in DDO where the bullet hole was discovered on Friday night. Pascal Marchard

“Those elements will be evaluated to figure out who was involved in that shooting,” said Brabant.

Police canvassed the neighborhood to gather more information but have not yet found a suspect in the case.

The investigation continues.

