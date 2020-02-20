English community groups in Quebec to challenge Bill 40 in court

Send this page to someone via email

The Alliance for the Promotion of Public English-Language Education in Quebec (APPELE-Québec) and the Quebec English School Boards Association (QESBA) announced on Thursday their plans to challenge the constitutionality of Bill 40 in court.

In a statement, QESBA said the Quebec government forced the school board reform bill “despite unanimous opposition to the legislation and in complete disregard for the English-speaking community’s right to manage its minority language educational institutions.”

Bill 40, which the Legault government rammed through the National Assembly in early February by invoking closure, abolishes boards across the province and replaces them with service centres.

“We have widespread support from English-speaking Quebecers residing in every region of the province and from every sector of the community to stand up and defend our right to manage and control our school system,” said Geoffrey Kelley, chair of APPELE-Québec, in a statement.

He said that in the coming weeks the they will be preparing their case. The groups will also recruit parents and other community members to participate as plaintiffs in the legal challenge.

Quebec’s English-language school boards are slated to close this November and be replaced with the service centres.

Bill 40 also abolishes elections for board commissioners in the French-language system, who will be replaced with appointed members.