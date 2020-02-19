Menu

News

1 skier dead following avalanche in Gaspésie provincial park: SQ

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted February 19, 2020 9:05 pm
Updated February 19, 2020 9:08 pm
Police say the avalanche happened in a remote area of the Chic-Choc Mountains, an area reserved for expert alpine skiers. .
Police say the avalanche happened in a remote area of the Chic-Choc Mountains, an area reserved for expert alpine skiers. . Sépaq/Facebook

One person is dead after an avalanche in Gaspésie provincial park on the Gaspé peninsula in Quebec on Wednesday.

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) police say the avalanche happened at 11:20 a.m. in the remote area of Mines Madeleine in the Chic-Choc Mountains, an area reserved for expert alpine skiers.

READ MORE: Backcountry avalanche partially buries Okanagan snowmobiler

SQ spokesperson Hélène Nepton said four skiers were were involved in the incident and two were swept away by the snow. The other two people were able to find them and dig them out.

One of the two victims who was swept away reportedly suffered minor injuries.

The SQ said rescue crews reached the victims by snowmobile and transported both victims to the closest hospital in Saint-Anne-de-Monts, where one of them died.

Nepton said she could not confirm where the four people were from nor the age of the victims, but confirmed that the one who died was a man.

Rescue crews search for possible missing people after avalanche in Italian Alps
Rescue crews search for possible missing people after avalanche in Italian Alps
