South Simcoe police searching for suspects following distraction theft at Innisfil antique market

South Simcoe police say they’re searching for a group of female suspects following a distraction theft that took place at an antique market in Innisfil, Ont. at the end of September.

On Sept. 24, a group of women entered the Cookstown Antique Market on County Road 27, police say.

One woman engaged with an employee, while a second entered the back office and two others acted as lookouts, police add.

“After several minutes, the woman exited the office and then all the women left the store,” South Simcoe officers say.

“A quantity of cash was stolen.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the South Simcoe Police Service’s acting Sgt. Steve Black at 705-436-2141, ext. 1410, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

