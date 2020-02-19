Fentanyl, cocaine, cash, weapon seized during Kingston drug raid: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Kingston man and a man and a youth from Toronto are facing a total of almost 40 charges after a drug raid in Kingston’s north end.

Kingston police carried out a search warrant on a home after receiving complaints about possible drug trafficking Tuesday evening.

Police say when they entered the home, two males fled through a third-storey bedroom window, running over neighbouring roofs and then finally jumping to the ground and fleeing.

The two males reportedly jumped fences to escape police, but were followed by Zeus, Kingston police’s canine unit, who found both males hiding under a plastic kiddie pool.

According to police, the suspects fought with Zeus and police before they were arrested.

Another man was arrested inside the home.

During a search of the home, police say they seized a loaded sawed-off shotgun, along with quantities of of fentanyl, cocaine and cash.

The total value of the drugs and cash is $9,000, according to Kingston police.

Fifty-year-old Andy Caird of Kingston, who was arrested inside the home, 20-year-old Moreland McNeil and a 16-year-old youth, both from Toronto and who both allegedly fled from police, were jointly charged with the following:

two counts possession for the purpose of trafficking a schedule one substance,

three counts possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace,

possession of a prohibited firearm without holding a licence and registration certificate,

storing a firearm carelessly,

two counts of storing ammunition carelessly,

possession of a weapon for committing an offence,

possession of a loaded, regulated firearm,

possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000,

two counts possess firearm while prohibited.