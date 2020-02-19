Human brain found in Canada Post truck crossing into U.S.

Send this page to someone via email

Most people want to share their hearts on Valentine’s Day, but one decided to send a brain, by post.

On Feb. 14, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) stopped a Canada Post truck as it was crossing the border into Port Huron.

Sending the truck to the Centralized Examination Station in Marysville, a routine check flagged a shipment listed as an “Antique Teaching Specimen” as suspicious.

Turns out it was a human brain in a jar without any documentation or paperwork, the CBP reported in a Feb. 19 news release.

On Friday, @CBP officers at the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron discovered a human brain in an international mail shipment. Read More here: https://t.co/1pdA8csvrZ pic.twitter.com/umqVaeLiBd — CBP Great Lakes (@CBPGreatLakes) February 19, 2020

Kris Grogan, public affairs officer with the CBP, confirmed to Global News that it was a Canada Post truck that contained the specimen.

Information received from Canada Post was a little less clear. “We cannot confirm whether the vehicle transporting the item was carrying Canada Post product without the specific trailer number of the vehicle,” Canada Post told Global News.

According to CBP, the brain, which was shipped inside a glass mason jar, originated in Toronto and was on its way to Kenosha, Wis.

“Individuals looking to import shipments such as this, need to remember that the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has a strict Import Permit Program that must be adhered to,” Area Port Director Michael Fox said in the release.

“This is just another great example of just one of the many things CBP officers do to protect our nation on a daily basis.”

Grogan said they get “a lot of interesting things” coming over the border.

“I can’t recall a brain, to be honest,” he told The London Free Press. “There’s always something.”

He added that he believes it was the first brain ever seized by Port Huron border officials.

Last May, officers found five jars of ancient mummy linens bound for Michigan, the publication reports.

